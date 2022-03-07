IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $35.00

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $35.00 and last traded at $35.23, with a volume of 1504 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on IMI from GBX 2,000 ($26.21) to GBX 1,900 ($24.90) in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised IMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $975.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.43.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

