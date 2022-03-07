Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $69.42

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $69.42 and last traded at $69.42, with a volume of 26285 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.60.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advantest from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.04 and its 200 day moving average is $88.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.13.
Advantest Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ATEYY)
Advantest Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and Component Test Systems, Mechatronic and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test Systems segment offers test systems for semiconductors and electronic component industries.
