Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.58

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.58 and last traded at $6.60, with a volume of 37858 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.01.

Separately, Citigroup cut Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Kimberly-Clark de México SAB de CV engages in the manufacture and commercialization of disposable products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Professionals and Exports. The Consumer Products segment indicates that final use of the articles commercialized are primarily intended for home.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.