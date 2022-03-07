$491.39 Million in Sales Expected for Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) will announce $491.39 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Baozun’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $489.72 million and the highest is $493.06 million. Baozun reported sales of $512.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baozun will report full year sales of $1.45 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Baozun.

Get Baozun alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on BZUN. TheStreet cut Baozun from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Baozun from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Baozun presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.20.

NASDAQ:BZUN traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.58. 813,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,562. Baozun has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $46.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.83 million, a P/E ratio of 286.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BZUN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 17,882 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,844,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,362,000 after buying an additional 78,791 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,439,000 after buying an additional 21,221 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 275,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,756,000 after buying an additional 41,489 shares during the period. 53.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baozun Company Profile (Get Rating)

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baozun (BZUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.