ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Price Tops $0.0524 on Exchanges

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $306,557.72 and approximately $855.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0524 or 0.00000138 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ExclusiveCoin alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004101 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000441 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 64.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000902 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “EXCLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ExclusiveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ExclusiveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.