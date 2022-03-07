$288.82 Million in Sales Expected for Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) to announce $288.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $292.55 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $286.40 million. Evolent Health posted sales of $215.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Evolent Health.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EVH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Evolent Health from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Evolent Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evolent Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

In related news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $486,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 1,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $39,004.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,880,018. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVH. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 444.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter.

EVH stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.51. The stock had a trading volume of 863,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,275. Evolent Health has a 1-year low of $17.62 and a 1-year high of $34.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.57 and a beta of 2.06.

About Evolent Health (Get Rating)

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evolent Health (EVH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.