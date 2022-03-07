Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by Piscataqua Savings Bank

Piscataqua Savings Bank cut its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 691 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 712.5% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 65 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 6,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 68 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 375.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.80.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total value of $2,127,034.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Charles Crocker sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.00, for a total transaction of $1,712,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TDY traded down $15.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $435.00. 426,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,463. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $424.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $432.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.90, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.62. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $381.88 and a twelve month high of $465.40.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.34. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

