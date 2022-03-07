Chemung Canal Trust Co. Decreases Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands stock traded down $4.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $212.98. The stock had a trading volume of 882,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,734. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.35 and a 12-month high of $258.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $235.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.88.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -310.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STZ. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.17.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

