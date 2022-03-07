Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) is Piscataqua Savings Bank’s 7th Largest Position

Piscataqua Savings Bank lessened its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises about 2.5% of Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,785,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,985,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,146 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,855,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,960,563,000 after acquiring an additional 634,955 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,530,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,253,556,000 after acquiring an additional 223,675 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 29,216,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,240,226,000 after acquiring an additional 574,414 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 25,585,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,054,885,000 after acquiring an additional 554,517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BAC traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.34. 108,198,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,882,684. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $35.81 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

