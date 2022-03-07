Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Sets New 12-Month Low at $83.93

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $83.93 and last traded at $84.04, with a volume of 1504581 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $92.82.

FND has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $148.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $167.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.31.

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.38.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $914.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.34 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William T. Giles purchased 2,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Floor & Decor by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Floor & Decor by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

