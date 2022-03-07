Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Short Interest Up 44.1% in February

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, an increase of 44.1% from the January 31st total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,054,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MRAAY traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,938. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 4.18. The company has a market cap of $41.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.68. Murata Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $15.22 and a 12-month high of $24.50.

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in research, production and sale of electronic devices made from fine ceramics. It operates through the following segments: Components, Modules, and Others. The Components division offers multilayer ceramic capacitors, SAW (Surface Acoustic Wave) filters, ceramic resonators, piezoelectric sensors, ceramic filters, piezoelectric buzzers, short-range wireless communication modules, Bluetooth modules and others.

