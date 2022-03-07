Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $14.62

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.62 and last traded at $14.73, with a volume of 749606 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.55.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RBGLY shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($87.21) price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,600 ($101.97) to GBX 7,800 ($104.66) in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,580.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.35.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of health, hygiene and home products. It operates through the following segments: Health, Hygiene, and Nutrition segment. The company was founded in 1819 and is headquartered in Slough, the United Kingdom.

