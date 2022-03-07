Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $144.46

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $144.46 and last traded at $144.54, with a volume of 2012128 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $151.31.

TT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Vertical Research lowered Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Trane Technologies from $242.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.53.

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.29.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 45.58%.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,520 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $563,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $9,986,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,354 shares of company stock valued at $12,281,970 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

