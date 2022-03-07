Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $15.33

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.33 and last traded at $15.42, with a volume of 132316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.99.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Kirin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Kirin alerts:

The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kirin Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of beverages and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Japan Beer and Spirits, Japan Non-Alcoholic Beverages, Oceania Integrated Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, and Other. The Japan Beer and Spirits segment manufactures and sells beer, sparkling wine, Western liquor, and other alcoholic beverages through its subsidiary.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kirin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.