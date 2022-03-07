System1 (NYSE:SST) Reaches New 1-Year High at $16.88

System1 Inc (NYSE:SST – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.88 and last traded at $15.35, with a volume of 2039878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.26.
About System1 (NYSE:SST)
System1 provides an omnichannel customer acquisition marketing platform. It combines technology & data science to operate its advanced Responsive Acquisition Marketing Platform. System1, formerly known as Trebia Acquisition Corp., is based in LOS ANGELES.
