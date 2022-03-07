Tornado Cash (TORN) Price Up 11% Over Last Week

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 7th. Tornado Cash has a market capitalization of $47.00 million and $34.09 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tornado Cash coin can now be bought for about $42.73 or 0.00111441 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tornado Cash has traded up 11% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00043071 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,508.10 or 0.06540437 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,319.10 or 0.99925587 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00043223 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00046968 BTC.

Tornado Cash Profile

Tornado Cash’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tornado Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

