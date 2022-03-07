MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) CFO Purchases $12,075.00 in Stock

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) CFO Thomas J. Chmelik purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.15 per share, with a total value of $12,075.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

MainStreet Bancshares stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.52. 22,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,847. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.63 million, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.50. MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.85.

Get MainStreet Bancshares alerts:

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. MainStreet Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 31.54%. The company had revenue of $15.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.29 million. Research analysts expect that MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. MainStreet Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MainStreet Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 14,162 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 19.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in MainStreet Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,685,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in MainStreet Bancshares by 2,003.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in MainStreet Bancshares by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 26,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares in the last quarter. 38.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions through MainStreet Bank. It offers products and services such as checking, deposits, loans, credit cards, mortgages, and savings. The company was founded on March 28, 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MainStreet Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStreet Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.