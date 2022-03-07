Analysts Expect The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.31 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.25. Goodyear Tire & Rubber posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will report full year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $3.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $4.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Goodyear Tire & Rubber.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.37%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Nomura Instinet raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Nomura upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GT traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.82. 17,322,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,805,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $24.89. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.43.

In other Goodyear Tire & Rubber news, CEO Richard J. Kramer sold 175,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $3,912,149.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 9.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,292,000 after acquiring an additional 108,886 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 893.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 205,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 184,460 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.2% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 48,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.5% in the second quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the second quarter valued at $1,191,000. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

