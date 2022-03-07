Zacks: Analysts Anticipate National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $175.94 Million

Analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) will post sales of $175.94 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $187.60 million and the lowest is $157.22 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust posted sales of $122.99 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full-year sales of $749.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $709.50 million to $782.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $806.41 million, with estimates ranging from $723.55 million to $847.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow National Storage Affiliates Trust.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.10). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $173.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NSA. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter worth $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 64.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 23.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSA traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.09. The stock had a trading volume of 647,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,198. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $37.78 and a 1-year high of $70.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.62. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 64.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 189.48%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

