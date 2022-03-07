Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 97,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $11,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,528,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,459,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779,269 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,580,000. MEMBERS Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 3,131,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,294 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,754,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,457,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,751,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,501,508,000 after purchasing an additional 774,572 shares during the last quarter.

IJR traded down $2.38 on Monday, hitting $103.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,402,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,625,265. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.86. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $100.58 and a 12 month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

