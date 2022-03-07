Chemung Canal Trust Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 92.5% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 449.4% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

D has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.78.

D traded up $0.65 on Monday, hitting $83.35. 4,188,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,234,302. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.86. The firm has a market cap of $67.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $69.71 and a one year high of $83.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.09%.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

