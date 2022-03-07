Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bureau Veritas SA provides conformity assessment and certification services. The Company offers a range of services, including asset management, certification, classification services, consulting, inspections and audits, testing and analysis, and training. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Bureau Veritas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Bureau Veritas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Bureau Veritas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Bureau Veritas from €26.00 ($28.26) to €25.00 ($27.17) in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Bureau Veritas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

BVRDF stock remained flat at $$28.05 during trading on Monday. 43 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.72 and its 200-day moving average is $31.38. Bureau Veritas has a twelve month low of $27.56 and a twelve month high of $34.34.

Bureau Veritas Company Profile

Bureau Veritas SA engages in the provision of compliance evaluation and certification services in the fields of quality, health and safety, security, environment, and social responsibility. It operates through the following segments: Marine and Offshore, Industry, Agri-Food and Commodities, Buildings and Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products.

