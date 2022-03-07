Chemung Canal Trust Co. Sells 1,890 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. trimmed its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,235 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up approximately 1.5% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $8,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 76.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 42.4% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 143.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $6.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $119.22. The company had a trading volume of 9,202,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,143,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.76. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $105.50 and a one year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMAT. Cowen boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.62.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

