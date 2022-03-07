Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Analysts expect Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) to report $1.26 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirty Three analysts have issued estimates for Shopify’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.46 billion. Shopify posted sales of $988.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Shopify will report full year sales of $6.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.69 billion to $6.60 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.04 billion to $9.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Shopify.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on SHOP shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $850.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,450.00 to $800.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,150.00 to $1,075.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,770.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,145.45.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Shopify by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,851,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,165,776,000 after purchasing an additional 79,031 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP lifted its holdings in Shopify by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 77,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 187.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 153,530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,220,000 after acquiring an additional 100,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

SHOP traded down $40.04 on Wednesday, hitting $560.80. 2,759,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,696,417. Shopify has a twelve month low of $557.37 and a twelve month high of $1,762.92. The company has a current ratio of 12.15, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $70.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $947.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,288.59.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

