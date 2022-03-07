disBalancer (DDOS) Reaches Market Cap of $1.24 Million

disBalancer (CURRENCY:DDOS) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. One disBalancer coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000537 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, disBalancer has traded 28.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. disBalancer has a total market cap of $1.24 million and $144,077.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00043071 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,508.10 or 0.06540437 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,319.10 or 0.99925587 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00043223 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00046968 BTC.

About disBalancer

disBalancer’s total supply is 6,516,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,055,552 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

disBalancer Coin Trading

