Mark F. Lamps Sells 638 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Stock

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) insider Mark F. Lamps sold 638 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total transaction of $65,682.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE ATKR traded down $7.86 on Monday, reaching $93.38. 679,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,609. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.05. Atkore Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.35 and a 12 month high of $119.96. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Atkore had a return on equity of 92.67% and a net margin of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $840.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Atkore by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,428,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,224,000 after purchasing an additional 468,091 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Atkore in the fourth quarter worth about $168,216,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Atkore by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,991,000 after buying an additional 289,843 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 945,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,146,000 after buying an additional 14,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atkore by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 903,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,441,000 after buying an additional 119,724 shares during the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com lowered Atkore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Atkore from $129.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.25.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

