Insider Buying: Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Director Purchases 40,000 Shares of Stock

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $115,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of VRM stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.83. The stock had a trading volume of 12,961,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,286,991. Vroom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $48.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.17). Vroom had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a negative return on equity of 34.12%. The firm had revenue of $934.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 130.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Vroom, Inc. will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Vroom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial cut Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush cut their price target on Vroom from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Vroom from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRM. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom during the second quarter valued at $359,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vroom by 20.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,462,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,207,000 after acquiring an additional 249,046 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vroom by 2.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 269,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,267,000 after acquiring an additional 7,621 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Vroom by 18.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 9,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Vroom by 20.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 11,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

