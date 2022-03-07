Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Monday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $50.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 215.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SRRK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company.

SRRK stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.84. The stock had a trading volume of 158,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,464. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. Scholar Rock has a 1-year low of $15.09 and a 1-year high of $70.00.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 million. Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 672.72% and a negative return on equity of 54.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.81) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Scholar Rock will post -3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRRK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 9.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,820,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,299,000 after acquiring an additional 433,188 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,288,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,835,000 after buying an additional 89,921 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,739,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,270,000 after purchasing an additional 510,413 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Scholar Rock by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,360,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,325,000 after acquiring an additional 119,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Scholar Rock by 124.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,276,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,150,000 after acquiring an additional 708,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

