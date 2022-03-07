Insider Selling: Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Major Shareholder Sells 17,219 Shares of Stock

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) major shareholder Ecmc Group, Inc. sold 17,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $34,610.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ecmc Group, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, Ecmc Group, Inc. sold 24,229 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $48,458.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Ecmc Group, Inc. sold 52,650 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total transaction of $115,303.50.

On Monday, February 28th, Ecmc Group, Inc. sold 26,662 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $61,855.84.

On Friday, February 25th, Ecmc Group, Inc. sold 16,500 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $37,125.00.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Ecmc Group, Inc. sold 20,000 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $46,400.00.

NASDAQ:PFMT traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $2.00. The stock had a trading volume of 565,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,672. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.32 and a 200 day moving average of $3.08. Performant Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $5.29.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PFMT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performant Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Performant Financial in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Performant Financial by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 13,983,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,699,000 after buying an additional 1,397,784 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,453,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,676,000 after purchasing an additional 303,206 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 2,565,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,684 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,630,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 376,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,524,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 127,500 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Performant Financial Company Profile

Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

