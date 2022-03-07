Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) Director Sells $172,000.00 in Stock

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) Director Leslie T. Thornton sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $172,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Perdoceo Education stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.50. 882,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,062. The stock has a market cap of $721.86 million, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.21. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $13.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.92.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The company had revenue of $159.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.02 million. Analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,533,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,635,000 after buying an additional 215,491 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 309,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 111,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 152,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 50,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

About Perdoceo Education (Get Rating)

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

