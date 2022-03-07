Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $40.37

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $40.37 and last traded at $40.38, with a volume of 586038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.36.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Essent Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essent Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Get Essent Group alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.80. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.30.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.24. Essent Group had a net margin of 66.29% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.44%.

In other Essent Group news, CEO Mark Casale sold 6,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $328,731.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,288 shares of company stock valued at $364,531. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Essent Group by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Essent Group by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Essent Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 57,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Essent Group by 198.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Essent Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essent Group Company Profile (NYSE:ESNT)

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.