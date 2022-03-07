Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the January 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Global X E-commerce ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 123,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Global X E-commerce ETF by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 23,841 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Global X E-commerce ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF during the third quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF during the third quarter worth about $429,000.

NASDAQ EBIZ traded down $1.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.37. The stock had a trading volume of 228,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,803. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.61. Global X E-commerce ETF has a twelve month low of $20.35 and a twelve month high of $36.59.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

