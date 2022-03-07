American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Short Interest Update

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,940,000 shares, a decrease of 27.1% from the January 31st total of 8,150,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

NYSE:AIG traded down $2.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,980,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,570,310. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.43. The company has a market capitalization of $45.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. American International Group has a 52-week low of $44.54 and a 52-week high of $63.54.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.39. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American International Group will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.83%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 159,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,612,000 after acquiring an additional 18,647 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the second quarter valued at $435,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 110.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 238,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,342,000 after acquiring an additional 124,841 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the second quarter valued at $3,995,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,321,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,908,000 after acquiring an additional 18,205 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on AIG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wolfe Research cut American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American International Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.36.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

