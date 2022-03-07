Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.11

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.11 and last traded at $4.11, with a volume of 131841 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.27.
TEF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Telefónica from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.30 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Telefónica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.23.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.40, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.59.
Telefónica Company Profile (NYSE:TEF)
Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Telefónica (TEF)
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- First Solar Stock is a Tier 1 U.S. Solar Play
- Morgan Stanley Stock Getting Attractive on the Sell-Off
Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.