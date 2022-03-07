Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.11

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.11 and last traded at $4.11, with a volume of 131841 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.27.

TEF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Telefónica from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.30 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Telefónica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.23.

Get Telefónica alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.40, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 722.5% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 9,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 8,258 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica Company Profile (NYSE:TEF)

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.