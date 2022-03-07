Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Stock Price Down 11.4%

Shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) dropped 11.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.35 and last traded at $4.35. Approximately 287,199 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,954,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.91.

CHS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.58.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.79. The stock has a market cap of $515.90 million, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $496.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.00 million. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 191.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

