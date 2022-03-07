New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) Stock Price Up 25%

Shares of New Age Metals Inc. (CVE:NAM – Get Rating) shot up 25% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 2,045,314 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 918% from the average session volume of 200,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Separately, Fundamental Research decreased their price target on shares of New Age Metals from C$0.39 to C$0.38 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.45 and a quick ratio of 8.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.26 million and a PE ratio of -20.00.

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE/polymetallic project located in south central Alaska; and eight lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

