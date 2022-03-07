Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $80.25

Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $80.25 and last traded at $80.80, with a volume of 1354340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.86.
Several research analysts have weighed in on OC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.36.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.69 and a 200-day moving average of $91.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.47.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is presently 14.69%.
In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $518,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.
Owens Corning Company Profile (NYSE:OC)
Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.
