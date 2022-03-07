Chemung Canal Trust Co. Increases Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 85,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,827 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 2.7% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $14,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 86.9% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Argus upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.19.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $3.30 on Monday, hitting $162.45. 6,316,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,928,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $130.54 and a one year high of $177.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.32%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

