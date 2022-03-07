Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $9.80 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $9,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 164,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,108,000 after acquiring an additional 15,888 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,720,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $565,850,000 after acquiring an additional 34,323 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 341,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,827,000 after acquiring an additional 36,185 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 56.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UPS stock traded down $9.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $201.18. 4,042,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,923,070. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $212.14 and its 200-day moving average is $203.64. The company has a market cap of $175.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.54 and a 12 month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 96.17%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.39%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.48.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total value of $1,455,460.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,291,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

