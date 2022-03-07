William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) versus WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC) Critical Survey

William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Rating) and WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

William Penn Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. WVS Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. William Penn Bancorp pays out 10.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. William Penn Bancorp has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years and WVS Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares William Penn Bancorp and WVS Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets William Penn Bancorp 15.06% 1.89% 0.50% WVS Financial 19.41% 2.98% 0.35%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares William Penn Bancorp and WVS Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio William Penn Bancorp $28.16 million 6.53 $3.78 million $0.28 43.32 WVS Financial $6.23 million 4.62 $1.30 million N/A N/A

William Penn Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than WVS Financial.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for William Penn Bancorp and WVS Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score William Penn Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 WVS Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

William Penn Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 19.54%. Given William Penn Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe William Penn Bancorp is more favorable than WVS Financial.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.2% of William Penn Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.1% of WVS Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of William Penn Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of WVS Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

William Penn Bancorp beats WVS Financial on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About William Penn Bancorp (Get Rating)

William Penn Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial and retail financial services through its subsidiary, William Penn Bank. It also offers community, traditional, and related banking services to individual, businesses, and government customers. Its products and services include taking of time, savings, demand deposits, making of commercial, consumer, mortgage loans, and others. The company was founded on April 15, 2008 and is headquartered in Bristol, PA.

About WVS Financial (Get Rating)

WVS Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers single-family and multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, consumer loans, land acquisition and development loans, and commercial loans. The company was founded in July 1993 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

