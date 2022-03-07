CryptoSoul (SOUL) Trading Up 14.3% This Week

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 12.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 7th. One CryptoSoul coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. CryptoSoul has a market cap of $727,897.86 and approximately $1,439.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CryptoSoul has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.04 or 0.00188407 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000997 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00025471 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.40 or 0.00343654 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00055552 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007913 BTC.

CryptoSoul Coin Profile

SOUL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 318,125,249 coins. The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

CryptoSoul Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

