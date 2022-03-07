Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/7/2022 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $288.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – Coinbase Global was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Coinbase is the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange, trading some 50 different digital assets. “

2/28/2022 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Compass Point from $325.00 to $200.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $440.00 to $360.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $444.00 to $377.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $342.00 to $275.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $420.00 to $360.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $345.00 to $296.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $400.00 to $275.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/26/2022 – Coinbase Global had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $288.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $352.00.

1/25/2022 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $300.00 to $220.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/19/2022 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $415.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/7/2022 – Coinbase Global was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Coinbase is the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange, trading some 50 different digital assets. “

1/6/2022 – Coinbase Global was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $340.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN traded down $4.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $161.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,413,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,254,049. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.92 and a 1 year high of $429.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $208.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.07. The company has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion and a PE ratio of 11.18.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $1.38. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 325.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 10,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.99, for a total value of $2,619,144.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.41, for a total transaction of $2,534,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 45,943 shares of company stock valued at $11,907,403 in the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

