Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 3/7/2022 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $288.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/1/2022 – Coinbase Global was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Coinbase is the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange, trading some 50 different digital assets. “
- 2/28/2022 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Compass Point from $325.00 to $200.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/25/2022 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $440.00 to $360.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/25/2022 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $444.00 to $377.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/25/2022 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $288.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/25/2022 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $342.00 to $275.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/25/2022 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $342.00 to $275.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/25/2022 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $420.00 to $360.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/23/2022 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $345.00 to $296.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/23/2022 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $400.00 to $275.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/26/2022 – Coinbase Global had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $288.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $352.00.
- 1/25/2022 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $300.00 to $220.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/19/2022 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $415.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/7/2022 – Coinbase Global was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Coinbase is the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange, trading some 50 different digital assets. “
- 1/6/2022 – Coinbase Global was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $340.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:COIN traded down $4.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $161.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,413,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,254,049. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.92 and a 1 year high of $429.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $208.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.07. The company has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion and a PE ratio of 11.18.
Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $1.38. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 325.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.
Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coinbase Global (COIN)
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- Morgan Stanley Stock Getting Attractive on the Sell-Off
- First Solar Stock is a Tier 1 U.S. Solar Play
Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.