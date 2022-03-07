Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) President Jeff Dyke Sells 6,395 Shares

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) President Jeff Dyke sold 6,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $334,906.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jeff Dyke also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

On Monday, March 7th, Jeff Dyke sold 2,769 shares of Sonic Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $143,988.00.

Shares of NYSE SAH traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.19. 353,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,384. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 2.26. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.33 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.92 and a 200 day moving average of $50.39.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.83. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Sonic Automotive by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,649,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,563,000 after buying an additional 522,895 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Sonic Automotive by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 109,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after buying an additional 59,560 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sonic Automotive by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,191,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,289,000 after buying an additional 141,294 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $3,228,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 80,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 42,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

SAH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sonic Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.