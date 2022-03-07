WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Director Sells $881,353.44 in Stock

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) Director Easwaran Sundaram sold 7,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $881,353.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:WCC traded down $7.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $107.02. 794,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.16. WESCO International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.10 and a 52-week high of $140.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.23. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.29.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WESCO International, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on WCC. Zacks Investment Research cut WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Loop Capital upped their price target on WESCO International from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in WESCO International by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. grew its holdings in WESCO International by 3,788.9% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 34,100 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in WESCO International by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in WESCO International by 2,928.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in WESCO International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

About WESCO International (Get Rating)

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

