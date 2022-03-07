WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Director Sells $881,353.44 in Stock

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) Director Easwaran Sundaram sold 7,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $881,353.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:WCC traded down $7.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $107.02. 794,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.16. WESCO International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.10 and a 52-week high of $140.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.23. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.29.
WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WESCO International, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in WESCO International by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. grew its holdings in WESCO International by 3,788.9% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 34,100 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in WESCO International by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in WESCO International by 2,928.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in WESCO International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.
WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.
