Matthew Jacobson Sells 161,292 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) Director Matthew Jacobson sold 161,292 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.34, for a total transaction of $25,377,683.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

DDOG stock traded down $12.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $130.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,756,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,936,280. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.73 and a 12 month high of $199.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,907.73 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.54.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $326.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $236.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 88.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 64.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

