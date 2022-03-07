Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) VP Sells $1,826,791.20 in Stock

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total value of $1,826,791.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE NOC traded up $9.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $477.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,401,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.75. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $295.87 and a one year high of $490.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $396.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $377.60.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 14.40%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,643,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $627,275,000 after acquiring an additional 119,686 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,101,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $400,461,000 after acquiring an additional 5,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 177.0% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.27.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

