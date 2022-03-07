Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Director Sells $529,614.09 in Stock

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) Director Ann G. Fox sold 9,027 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total transaction of $529,614.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of DVN stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.89. 21,951,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,239,988. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.14 and a fifty-two week high of $62.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.37. The company has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.55%.

DVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Benchmark downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.05.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DVN. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 87,102.0% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,912,210 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $493,965,000 after purchasing an additional 13,896,256 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,691,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $250,767,000 after buying an additional 3,616,599 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $112,744,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,113,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,346,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $235,861,000 after buying an additional 2,691,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

