Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 700 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 158,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $12,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.88.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.73. 14,007,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,176,477. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.45. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.29.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 53.70%.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

