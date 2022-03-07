Short Interest in Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Declines By 29.2%

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 184,900 shares, a drop of 29.2% from the January 31st total of 261,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 268,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of Trilogy Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Trilogy Metals in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$3.00 to C$1.75 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

In other Trilogy Metals news, CEO Tony Giardini bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.94 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Trilogy Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Trilogy Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Trilogy Metals by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,406 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 23,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raffles Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. 29.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TMQ stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 773,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,555. Trilogy Metals has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $3.06.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trilogy Metals, Inc engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. The firm holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, a copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver and Bornite, a carbonate-hosted copper projects, which is located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

