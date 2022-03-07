SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $33.06

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.06 and last traded at $33.10, with a volume of 3204 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.02.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.74.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,227,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 260,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,857,000 after acquiring an additional 11,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $745,000.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.